Nuggets Host Day Two of Pre-Draft Workout on May 23
The Denver Nuggets will hold a pre-draft workout at 9:00 am on Tuesday, May 23rd at the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.
Players scheduled to participate are as follows:
Chris Clemons, 5-9, 165, Campbell G
Eric Garcia, 6-0, 185, Wofford G
Wesley Gordon, 6-9, 220, Colorado C/F
Johnathan Williams, 6-9, 228, Gonzaga F
Xavier Johnson, 6-7, 225, Colorado F
Isaac Humphries, 7-0, 255, Kentucky C
*Players subject to change
Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.