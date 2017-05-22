Nuggets Host Day Two of Pre-Draft Workout on May 23

The Denver Nuggets will hold a pre-draft workout at 9:00 am on Tuesday, May 23rd at the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.

Players scheduled to participate are as follows:

Chris Clemons, 5-9, 165, Campbell G

Eric Garcia, 6-0, 185, Wofford G

Wesley Gordon, 6-9, 220, Colorado C/F

Johnathan Williams, 6-9, 228, Gonzaga F

Xavier Johnson, 6-7, 225, Colorado F

Isaac Humphries, 7-0, 255, Kentucky C

*Players subject to change

Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.