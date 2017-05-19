Nuggets Host Pre-Draft Workout on May 22

The Denver Nuggets will hold a pre-draft workout at 9:00 am on Monday, May 22nd at the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.

Players scheduled to participate are as follows:

Gian Clavell, 6-4, 185, Colorado State G

Nelson Kahler, 6-9, 230, Colorado State Pueblo F/C

George King, 6-6, 220, Colorado G

Yante Maten, 6-8, 240, Georgia F

Eric Mika, 6-10, 230, BYU F

Jacob Wiley, 6-7, 220, Eastern Washington F

*Players subject to change

Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.