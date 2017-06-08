Nugget Host Two Pre-Draft Workouts on June 9

The Denver Nuggets will hold two separate pre-draft workouts on Friday, June 9th at the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.

Friday, June 9th (two separate workouts) – First - 9:00 am

Jarrett Allen, 6-11, 225, Texas, C

Nate Britt, 6-1, 175, North Carolina, G

John Gillon, 6-0, 180, Syracuse, G

Justin Patton, 7-0, 230, Creighton, C

*Players subject to change

Friday, June 9th (two separate workouts) – Second 11:00 am

T.J. Leaf, 6-10, 225, UCLA, F

Emmanuel Omogbo, 6-8, 210, Colorado State, F

Dallas Moore, 6-1, 180, North Florida, G

Jack Gibbs, 6-1, 195, Davidson, G

*Players subject to change

Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.