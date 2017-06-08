Nugget Host Two Pre-Draft Workouts on June 9
The Denver Nuggets will hold two separate pre-draft workouts on Friday, June 9th at the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.
Friday, June 9th (two separate workouts) – First - 9:00 am
Jarrett Allen, 6-11, 225, Texas, C
Nate Britt, 6-1, 175, North Carolina, G
John Gillon, 6-0, 180, Syracuse, G
Justin Patton, 7-0, 230, Creighton, C
*Players subject to change
Friday, June 9th (two separate workouts) – Second 11:00 am
T.J. Leaf, 6-10, 225, UCLA, F
Emmanuel Omogbo, 6-8, 210, Colorado State, F
Dallas Moore, 6-1, 180, North Florida, G
Jack Gibbs, 6-1, 195, Davidson, G
*Players subject to change
Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.