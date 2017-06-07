Nuggets Host Pre-Draft Workout on June 8
The Denver Nuggets will hold a pre-draft workout at 9:00 am on Thursday, June 8th at the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.
Players scheduled to participate are as follows:
Thursday, June 8th
Laurynas Birutis, 7-0, 215, Lithuania, C
Amida Brimah, 7-0, 230, Connecticut, C
Terrance Ferguson, 6-7, 185, Adelaide 36ers, G
Isaiah Hicks, 6-9, 245, North Carolina, F
Amile Jefferson, 6-8, 215, Duke, F
Matt Jones, 6-5, 200, Duke, G
*Players subject to change
Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.