Nuggets Host Pre-Draft Workout on June 8

The Denver Nuggets will hold a pre-draft workout at 9:00 am on Thursday, June 8th at the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.

Players scheduled to participate are as follows:

Thursday, June 8th

Laurynas Birutis, 7-0, 215, Lithuania, C

Amida Brimah, 7-0, 230, Connecticut, C

Terrance Ferguson, 6-7, 185, Adelaide 36ers, G

Isaiah Hicks, 6-9, 245, North Carolina, F

Amile Jefferson, 6-8, 215, Duke, F

Matt Jones, 6-5, 200, Duke, G

*Players subject to change

Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.