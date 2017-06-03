Nuggets Host Pre-Draft Workout on June 5

The Denver Nuggets will hold a pre-draft workout at 9:00 am on Monday, June 5th at the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.

Players scheduled to participate are as follows:

John Collins, 6-10, 235, Wake Forest, F

JeQuan Lewis, 6-1, 180, VCU G

Landen Lucas, 6-10, 250, Kansas F

Hassan Martin, 6-7, 235, Rhode Island F

Caleb Swanigan, 6-9, 247, Purdue F

TJ Williams, 6-3, 201, Northeastern G

*Players subject to change

Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft