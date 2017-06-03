Nuggets Host Pre-Draft Workout on June 5
The Denver Nuggets will hold a pre-draft workout at 9:00 am on Monday, June 5th at the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.
Players scheduled to participate are as follows:
John Collins, 6-10, 235, Wake Forest, F
JeQuan Lewis, 6-1, 180, VCU G
Landen Lucas, 6-10, 250, Kansas F
Hassan Martin, 6-7, 235, Rhode Island F
Caleb Swanigan, 6-9, 247, Purdue F
TJ Williams, 6-3, 201, Northeastern G
*Players subject to change
Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft