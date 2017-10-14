Nuggets 2017-18 Player Preview: Mason Plumlee

Last Season: Mason Plumlee was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Nuggets in February, and averaged 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks in 27 games (10 starts) with his new team. Plumlee’s 29 total blocked shots led the Nuggets in that span of time. He shot 54.7 percent from the field and 61.8 percent from free throw line.

2017-18 Outlook: Plumlee is back with the Nuggets on a new contract and will reprise his role as the reserve center. Getting a full summer to settle into his new city and getting a full training camp and preseason with the Nuggets will help him get comfortable quickly with his still-new teammates. Plumlee showed flashes of exactly what the Nuggets had hoped they’d be getting when they traded for him – an athletic center, who could help protect the rim and offensively make good passing decisions with the basketball. The team will be looking for more from him in those areas this season.

Bold Prediction: Plumlee will set new career highs in blocks, field goal percentage and free throw percentage.