Nuggets Players Take the Workout Outside

With Nuggets players of old and new beginning to converge on Denver ahead of the 2017-18 season, Steve Hess led a workout outside of the gym at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater. Most Improved Player of the year finalist, Nikola Jokić, and recent free agent signing, Paul Millsap, both were present and joined by rookies Torrey Craig and Tyler Lydon.

“I’m really glad a couple of players are here. Hess always something fun for us, something new,” Jokić said of his first workout at Red Rocks.

“I’m tired but this is good for me.”

GM Arturas Karnisovas joined in on the early trip to the mountains.

On the Hess-led workout, Karnisovas said, “It was tough, I mean, this is sixty-four hundred feet but it’s a great opportunity to enjoy Colorado.”

“It’s a fun time. You start to feel the season is close so there’s a lot of excitement.”