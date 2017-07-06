Nuggets Sign Rookie Tyler Lydon

DENVER, July 6, 2017 – The Denver Nuggets have signed rookie F Tyler Lydon to a multi-year contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Lydon, 6-10, 215, spent two seasons at Syracuse University where he averaged 11.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 71 games (34 starts). He was named All-ACC Honorable Mention as a sophomore after averaging 13.2 points, a team-high 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

As a freshman, he helped lead the Orange to a Final Four appearance. He was also selected to the All-ACC Academic Team as a sophomore. The 21-year-old New York native was also a member of the 2014 USA Basketball Men’s Under-18 National Team that won the 2014 FIBA Americas Championship.

Denver acquired the rights to Lydon (24th pick) along with third-year forward Trey Lyles in a draft-night trade with the Utah Jazz in exchange for the rights to the 13th pick (Donovan Mitchell).

Lydon will wear #20 and will play for the Nuggets’ Summer League entry in Las Vegas during the MGM Resorts 2017 NBA Summer League.