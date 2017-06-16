Nuggets Host Pre-Draft Workout on Monday, June 19

Monday’s workout (June 19th) will begin at 9:00 am and feature the following players:

Monday, June 19th

Jaron Blossomgame, 6-7, 220, Clemson, F

Damyean Dotson, 6-5, 210, Houston, G

PJ Dozier, 6-6, 205, South Carolina, G

Andrew White, 6-7, 210, Syracuse, G

Derrick White, 6-5, 193, Colorado, G

Matt Williams, 6-5, 220, Central Florida, G

*Players subject to change

Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.