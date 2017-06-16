Nuggets Host Pre-Draft Workout on Monday, June 19
Monday’s workout (June 19th) will begin at 9:00 am and feature the following players:
Monday, June 19th
Jaron Blossomgame, 6-7, 220, Clemson, F
Damyean Dotson, 6-5, 210, Houston, G
PJ Dozier, 6-6, 205, South Carolina, G
Andrew White, 6-7, 210, Syracuse, G
Derrick White, 6-5, 193, Colorado, G
Matt Williams, 6-5, 220, Central Florida, G
*Players subject to change
Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.