Nuggets Host Pre-Draft Workout on June 16

The Denver Nuggets will hold a pre-draft workout on Friday, June 16th at 9:00 am at the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.

Edrice “Bam” Adebayo, 6-10, 250, Kentucky, C

Ismael Bako, 6-10, 210, Belgium, C

Ike Iroegbu, 6-2, 195, Washington State, G

Przemek Karnowski, 7-1, 305, Gonzaga, C

Kennedy Meeks, 6-10, 260, North Carolina, C

Jaren Sina, 6-2, 187, George Washington, G

*Players subject to change

Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.