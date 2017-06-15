Nuggets Host Pre-Draft Workout on June 16
The Denver Nuggets will hold a pre-draft workout on Friday, June 16th at 9:00 am at the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.
Friday, June 16th
Edrice “Bam” Adebayo, 6-10, 250, Kentucky, C
Ismael Bako, 6-10, 210, Belgium, C
Ike Iroegbu, 6-2, 195, Washington State, G
Przemek Karnowski, 7-1, 305, Gonzaga, C
Kennedy Meeks, 6-10, 260, North Carolina, C
Jaren Sina, 6-2, 187, George Washington, G
*Players subject to change
Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.