Nuggets Fade in the Fourth, Drop First Preseason Game at San Antonio

The Nuggets lost to San Antonio, 122-100 on Sunday afternoon, their first exhibition loss this season.

The Spurs used a big fourth quarter in which they outscored the Nuggets 38-19 to pull away in what was a one-point game going into the final quarter. The Nuggets took a brief lead, 84-83, early in the fourth, but could not hold on from there. San Antonio outscored the Nuggets 30-9 from that point, taking a 113-93 lead with 4:10, and held the Nuggets off from there.

It was the fourth straight road preseason for the Nuggets, who are now 3-1 in the exhibition season. They return home for their final exhibition contest, on Tuesday against Oklahoma City at the Pepsi Center.

Jamal Murray (rest) did not play in the game. Jameer Nelson, who has not been able to start a preseason game due to injuries, got the start in this one and finished with two points and five assists in 22 minutes of action.

Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets with 19 points. He added seven rebounds and four assists. Will Barton continued a stellar preseason with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Gary Harris had 15 points, and Paul Millsap finished with 13 points on 2-of-10 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

San Antonio, which was playing without Kawhi Leonard and Pau Gasol, was led by LaMarcus Aldridge’s 21 points. Former CU Buffs star Derek White scored nine points and had three assists in 14 minutes.

Christopher Dempsey: christopher.dempsey@altitude.tv and @chrisadempsey on Twitter.