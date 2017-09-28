Nuggets Exercise Options on Beasley, Hernangomez, Lyles, Mudiay and Murray

The Denver Nuggets have exercised the fourth-year options for both Trey Lyles and Emmanuel Mudiay and exercised the third-year options for Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jamal Murray, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Lyles, 6-10, 243, was drafted out of the University of Kentucky with the 12th pick of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. He was acquired by Denver, along with Tyler Lydon, in a draft-night trade on June 22, 2017. He appeared in 151 games (37 starts) in his first two seasons with Utah, averaging 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game.

Mudiay, 6-5, 200, was selected by Denver with the seventh overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft. He has played in 123 games (107 starts) over his first two seasons, posting averages of 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 28.2 minutes per game.

Beasley, 6-5, 196, was drafted out of Florida State University with the 19th pick of the 2016 NBA Draft by Denver. He appeared in 22 games (one start) for the Nuggets as a rookie, averaging 3.8 points in 7.5 minutes. He also appeared in 16 games (12 starts) for Sioux Falls of the NBA G-League, averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.10 steals in 31.9 minutes.

Hernangomez, 6-9, 230, was selected by Denver with the 15th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. The Madrid, Spain native played in 62 games (nine starts) as a rookie last season, posting averages of 4.9 points and 3.0 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game.

Murray, 6-4, 207, was selected by Denver with the seventh overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He appeared in all 82 games (10 starts) as a rookie last season, averaging 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21.5 minutes per game. The Kitchener, Canada native earned All-Rookie Second Team honors, was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for Oct./Nov. and won the MVP award at the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.