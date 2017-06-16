Denver Nuggets 2017 Draft Party presented by Miller Lite
In anticipation of the 2017 NBA Draft in which Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st picks, the Nuggets will host a viewing party at Stoney’s Bar and Grill on Thursday, June 22. The 2017 NBA Draft viewing will beginning at 5:00pm.
Come join us for a night of fun with Rocky, the Nuggets Dancers, Team Ambassadors, Altitude TV and Radio talent! The party will also be filled with drink specials, memorabilia giveaways, and incredible prizes including a pair of 2017-18 season tickets and much more!
Please RSVP below to be a part of this exciting night!
Stoney’s Bar and Grill
1111 Lincoln St
Denver, CO 80203
www.stoneysbarandgrill.com