Five Nuggets Dancers Take Home Annual Awards

Five Nuggets Dancers were recognized yesterday as a part of the Nuggets Dancers annual awards. Dancers are selected at the conclusion of each season from a team vote. The five Dancers to earn distinction are:

Syeeda - Rookie of the Year

Tera - Most Improved

Niki - Leadership Award

Becca - DND of the Year

Kelsey - DND Ambassador

"I extremely proud of these five ladies. I appreciate the dedication and hard work they put in each and every day and I'm happy to see the ladies' teammates recognize their extraordinary talents, too," said Dance Team Manager Amy Jo Wagner