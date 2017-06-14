Nuggets Unveil 50th Anniversary Logo in Celebration of Franchise’s 50th Year

The Denver Nuggets unveiled a specialized 50th Anniversary logo to commemorate their 50th year as a franchise at an exclusive season ticket holder party on June 14. The badge depicts the Denver’s skyline, in ode to the classic “rainbow sky” jerseys from the Nuggets 1980’s kits, the 1967 franchise creation year and current year in a banner with the secondary pick axe logo and a centered number “50”.

The date June 14, 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the franchise’s creation. In 1967, the Ringsby family was able to post a performance bond payout to take over ownership of the then American Basketball Association team cementing a basketball franchise in Denver.

In its 50 year tenure, the Nuggets have made 33 playoff appearances (24 NBA, 9 ABA), won 10 Division Titles (7 NBA, 3 ABA), played in 3 Western Conference Finals and won a total of 2,104 games.