How Special is This Upcoming Nuggets Season? Let Us Count the Ways

Fifty.

50.

Five-Oh.

No matter how it is sliced, 50 is special. It says longevity without specifically expressing the words. It says, ‘there is extensive history here’ without having to go into detail. It underscores a commitment that has lasted half a century.

The Denver Nuggets are celebrating their 50th anniversary this upcoming season. That starts today, June 14, when, on this date in 1967 the father-son duo of Bill and Donald Ringsby put up a $100,000 performance bond payout, and additional money to take over ownership of the fledgling American Basketball Association team. Bill Ringsby, owner of Ringsby Rockets trucking service, quickly applied the same name to his hoops team. It was as natural a fit as the company’s orange-and-black colors that came along with it.

Professional basketball in Colorado was born.

On Oct. 15, 1967, the Denver Rockets took the court at the Auditorium Arena. Ticket prices ranged from $1 to $4. Basketball was so new. They had arrived just four months earlier, but on this night the new game in town rubber-stamped its arrival by beating a team called the Anaheim Amigos. Yet, the Rockets were not their friends. They were winners, 110-105.

On that night, a now 50-year history of professional basketball began. In 1975, the Rockets were included in the ABA-NBA merger but an NBA team in Houston already had the Rockets name. In Denver, the Rockets became the Nuggets. And in five decades there have been so many moments of note, a ton of tradition to grasp. None the least of which was the 50.4 wins the Nuggets averaged from 2006-2011 under current owner Stan Kroenke, the most successful five-year span in team history. The Nuggets won at least 50 games in four of those seasons.

In that time, the Nuggets faced the L.A. Lakers in the 2009 Western Conference Finals, taking a team-record 49 free throws in one of the games. The franchise is no stranger to postseason games, and fans have seen their fair share at home. They’ve played at least 48 home games six times when regular season and playoff games are combined.

Big-time statistical performances are woven throughout franchise history. Five players have scored exactly 47 points in a game in the Nuggets’ NBA history. Gallo was the last to do it, back in 2015. Franchise legend Fat Lever, the triple-double master before it became cool to be one, had 46 his in his career, and that includes three in the playoffs. Lever was a critical cog in five of a nine-year run from 1981-90 in which the Nuggets averaged 45.1 wins, making the playoffs in every season. Lever, second all-time on the Nuggets assists chart, no doubt loved his team handing out a Pepsi Center record 44 assists in a win over Seattle in 2008, and collecting 43 playoff home wins in its history.

One of the highest-profile Nuggets was Allen Iverson, who averaged Nuggets NBA franchise-record 42.4 minutes per game in the 2006-07 season. Years later, the Nuggets would open the Nikola Jokić era undercover, taking the skilled Serbian in the second round, the 41st pick overall, in the 2014 NBA Draft. Jokić has quickly had Iverson-like impact from a production standpoint. His 40 points in a Nuggets win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, made him just the second player in franchise history to hit for at least 40 in the storied venue (David Thompson). Perhaps one day Jokić will have his number retired like Byron Beck’s No. 40. Beck was the first player signed by the Rockets in 1967… and the first to have his number retired, in 1977.

Beck was a pretty durable player, kind of like the entire 1985-86 Nuggets team, which missed only 39 games to injured players. It is by far the fewest number of games a Nuggets team has missed in their NBA history since that number started being tracked beginning with that season. The 2008-09 team was also mostly healthy – until the end – helping them to a franchise-record 38 home wins. That dominant regular season put a smile on Josh Kroenke’s face, the 37-year old current Nuggets President and Governor.

Colorful characters that produced big results are a large part of Nuggets history. Mighty-mite point guard Michael Adams made at least one 3-point field goal in 36 straight games during the 1988-89 season. Meanwhile, the Nuggets got more ferocious when they drafted Kenneth Faried, the ‘Manimal,’ in 2011, donning the No. 35. The Nuggets have logged at least 34 home victories in seven different NBA seasons, and famous No. 33, David ‘Skywalker’ Thompson was on the court for one of them, in 1976-77. Thompson was part of many playoff teams, and the Rockets/Nuggets have advanced to the postseason far more than they haven’t – 33 times in their history.

Nuggets have participated in a total of 32 All-Star games, and that number due to performances like the single-game franchise record 31 rebounds Dikembe Mutombo (NBA) and Spencer Haywood (ABA) share. At 30 points per game in 1969-70, Haywood owns the highest points average in a season in team history – both ABA and NBA. Scott Hastings, the Nuggets color analyst for Altitude Sports and Entertainment, never scored 30 points in a game during his career, but was the 29th pick in the 1982 NBA Draft by the Knicks and played for the Nuggets from 1991-93.

Alex English, the franchise’s greatest player, is the only Nugget to win the NBA scoring title. He did it in 1982-83 averaging over 28 points per game. English’s jumper would have looked nice on the huge current scoreboard, which has center panels that stretch 27 feet high. David Thompson’s 26 points per game average as a rookie would have featured many highlight-reel replays on the scoreboard, too.

Only a few people remember that Dan Issel wore No. 25 for a season, in 1975-76, after being traded to the Nuggets from Baltimore. Ralph Simpson had the No. 44 jersey at that time. Maybe Stan Kroenke knew that when he agreed purchase the Nuggets, Avalanche and Pepsi Center from Liberty Media on April 24, 2000. Perhaps he also knew that the Nuggets’ franchise record for most points scored in an overtime period was 23 at Phoenix in 1996. Kroenke certainly knew his team logged 22 home victories last season, a nice number as they build on a solid foundation of young players for the future.

Larry Brown almost got to coach current Nuggets guard, Emmanuel Mudiay, in college. Long before Mudiay was born, Brown was leading the franchise to 21 playoff victories from 1975-78. While Brown was coach and long after he was gone, the Nuggets had several players not afraid to get shots up. Michael Adams put up a team-record 20 3-pointers in a game in 1991. Spencer Haywood holds the team record for field goal made in a playoff game, nailing 19 in a 1970 ABA contest vs. the Washington Capitols. Carmelo Anthony was right behind with the team’s NBA record of 18 field goals made in a 2010 playoff game against the Utah Jazz. The Pepsi Center, which just celebrated its 17th season in 2016-17, has seen its fair share of playoff games.

Michael Malone, hired as the organization’s 16th head coach in 2015, is looking to get the Nuggets back into the postseason. If his Nuggets had a 15-game win streak, matching the longest in team history – done twice – it would be a big boost. Malone, as an assistant coach with Golden State, watched the Nuggets hit a team playoff record 14 3-pointers against them in a 2013 postseason game.

There have been 13 players on the Nuggets’ all-time NBA roster who have Denver/Colorado ties. Twelve Nuggets have played on Olympic teams. J.R. Smith wasn’t of them, but he electrified fans with his 3-point shooting. Smith’s 11 3-pointers made in a 2009 game against Sacramento still stands as the franchise record for treys made in a single game. And he was on many of the Nuggets teams that went to the playoffs in 10 straight years, from 2003-13.

Nine Nuggets are in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. One, David Thompson, was on the Nuggets team that opened up the 1976 season with eight consecutive wins, a team record to start a season. Scoring has always been a part of the Nuggets’ DNA. They’ve had over 155 points in a game seven times. Only one went into overtime. One came in the ABA era. The Nuggets have six numbers retired. One is a coach, the affable Doug Moe, who coached Fat Lever. Lever is in all five places in the top five of steals average per season. He also owns most steals in a quarter, in a half and in a game team records. Oh, and highest steals average for a career.

Not to be outdone, Dikembe Mutombo appears four times among the top five in both blocks per game in a season and total blocks in a season. Three general managers have won Executive of the Year, beginning with Vince Boryla in 1985. Two have won NBA Coach of the Year awards, George Karl (2013) and Doug Moe (1988).

And it all leads to one heck of a celebratory season for the 50th anniversary Nuggets.

