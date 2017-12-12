Nuggets Notes: Still Recovering Paul Millsap Joins the Team in Detroit

DETROIT – The Nuggets received an unexpected surprise on Tuesday night. Paul Millsap, who had largely been away from the team since injuring his left wrist against the L.A. Lakers on Nov. 19 was back on the bench in street clothes.

Millsap arrived in Detroit with Nuggets president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly.

“It’s great to see Paul,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I think when he showed up tonight with Tim Connelly, everybody was excited to see him. He’s part of our team even though he can’t play right now. Just having that presence on the bench, that voice on the bench, I think is uplifting and it brings confidence to our players. So, we always are excited to have Paul around and it was good to see him.”

Millsap continues to have a long recovery ahead of him. Still, his presence around the team was a boost at a time they needed it.

“It was nice,” forward Trey Lyles said. “It was real nice. We hadn’t seen him in a while, so for him to come and show his support with us on the road and be here with us is a big thing for our team.”

Perfect Lyles: Trey Lyles put another 20 points on the board in the Nuggets’ victory over Detroit, and he did it in style – he did not miss a shot from the field.

Lyles was 7-for-7, including three 3-pointers. It was a continuation of his hot shooting, which started on Sunday in Indiana. In Lyles’ last two games, he’s scored 45 points on 16-of-22 shooting (72.7 percent), including 8-of-10 (80 percent) from the 3-point line.

“It’s nice,” Lyles said. “It helps my confidence. I’ve been trying to keep my confidence high and shoot the ball and I’ve been trying to make the right plays. For me to be rewarded like this is good, but I’m not going to be settled with it. I want to continue to play well for the rest of the season, so I’m not going to hold onto this for too long.”

Extras: First-year guard Monte Morris received his first NBA playing time, and it was special. He’s from Grand Rapids, Mich., and had a big contingent of family and friends at the arena. “That’s big time,” Morris said. “A lot of people came out. … I’m happy about the support I received.” … Will Barton has 19 assists and two turnovers in his last two games.

