Nuggets to Unveil 2017-18 Nike Uniform

Be the first to see the Denver Nuggets Nike jerseys for the 2017-18 season at Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex (DPAC). The Association and Icon editions of the Nuggets new Nike uniforms will be unveiled at 5:00 pm MT.

The uniform unveiling is free to the public but parking will be limited. Don't miss out on the first chance to catch the jerseys in-person.

When: Tuesday, August 8th from 5-6pm.

Where: Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex (DPAC),

Speer Blvd & Arapahoe St, Denver, CO 80204.

What: To view the newest Denver Nuggets uniforms.

Who: KSE CMO Declan Bolger, WU Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Roscoe, Nuggets players and representatives.