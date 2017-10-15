Nuggets 2017-18 Player Preview: Jameer Nelson

Last Season: Jameer Nelson played in 75 games, starting 39 of them, and averaged 9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Nelson shot 44 percent from the field – his highest since 2011 – and made 38.8 percent from the 3-point line and 71.6 percent from the free throw line.

2017-18 Outlook: Nelson is back, and once again in the mix for major playing time at point guard. Last season, he took over the starting spot after an injury to Emmanuel Mudiay and stayed there until injuries caught up with him at the end of the season. Nelson brings veteran leadership and the ability to make critical plays in clutch situations when the Nuggets need him most. And while he’s been a valuable mentor to younger players such as Jamal Murray, Nelson has proven there is a lot of basketball still in him. The 35-year old, who has over 4,300 assists, is going into his 14th season in the NBA.

Bold Prediction: Nelson’s offensive game will be allowed to expand again, and he’ll average double-digit scoring while shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line.