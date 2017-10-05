Nuggets 2017-18 Player Preview: Jamal Murray

Last Season: Jamal Murray, taken by the Nuggets with the No. 7 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, fought through injuries to have a very productive rookie season. He averaged 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Murray won the first Western Conference Rookie of the Month last season, and finished the campaign by being named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team.

2017-18 Outlook: Right off the top, a healthy Jamal Murray will be a more explosive Jamal Murray. That part of his game took the biggest hit during his rookie campaign, and stands to make the greatest gain now that he enters this season fully healthy. Murray will be in the mix to start at point guard, along with Emmanuel Mudiay and Jameer Nelson, and finished the 2016-17 season playing well as the starter at that position. Murray entered the NBA known for his shooting, and he’ll look to get back to consistently knocking down shots at a high level after experiencing some ups and downs in that area last season. Overall, after getting a year of experience, Murray can settle in and play carefree basketball.

Bold Prediction: Murray will average near 30 minutes of playing time, will make 200 3-pointers and finish in the NBA’s top 15 in 3-point shooting percentage.