Emmanuel Mudiay Helps Unveil a Newly Refurbished Basketball Court in Québec City

Yesterday in Québec City, Canada, Emmanuel Mudiay was joined by over 100 members of the Patro Laval community and nearly 100 Quebec youth to help unveil a newly refurbished basketball court as part of the BMO NBA Courts Across Canada program. Since 1910, the Patro Laval has offered programming for children and teenagers in the St-Sauveur neighborhood, a disadvantaged neighborhood in downtown Québec City.

The press conference and basketball clinics following the reveal were part of a wider legacy project across Canada, providing upgraded facilities to community centers in three cities, as well as hosting local community groups at more than 20 free basketball clinics across the country.