Nuggets 2017-18 Player Preview: Emmanuel Mudiay

Last Season: Emmanuel Mudiay contributed both as a starter and a reserve with averages of 11.0 points, 3.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. Mudiay shot 37.7 percent from the field, 31.5 percent from the 3-point line, and 78.4 percent from the free throw line.

2017-18 Outlook: The first glimpse of the work Emmanuel Mudiay had put in early in the summer came in Las Vegas, when he flew in to catch the Nuggets summer league team and workout with other veterans. It was a leaner-looking Mudiay, clear to see how much time he’d already put in on conditioning alone. Mudiay is in the mix with Jamal Murray and Jameer Nelson for the starting point guard job, as well as significant playing time at the position in general.

Mudiay is looking for his third NBA season to be an extension of a strong finish to last season. In April, he averaged 12.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, including 36.4 percent from the 3-point line. Carrying over the shooting percentages is at the top of the list for Mudiay, who made strides in decision-making as well last season. There remains a lot of untapped potential for the 21-year old, whose ceiling remains very high.

Bold Prediction: Mudiay will dish out over 500 assists, make 100 3-pointers and shoot 45 percent from the field.