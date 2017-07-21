Nuggets Sign Rookie Monte Morris to Two-Way Contract

The Denver Nuggets have signed rookie Monte Morris to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Morris, 6-3, 175, was drafted by Denver with the 51st pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. He averaged 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, a team-high 4.3 assists and 1.33 steals in six games (four starts) for Denver’s 2017 Las Vegas Summer League squad.

Morris played four seasons at Iowa State University, averaging 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.61 steals in 140 career games (121 starts). He was named All-Big 12 First Team as a senior in 2017 with averages of 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team as both a junior and sophomore.