Nuggets 2017-18 Player Preview: Monte Morris

Last Season: Monte Morris was one of the premier point guards in the Big 12, starring for Iowa State as a senior. He averaged 16.4 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 46.5 percent from the field, 37.8 percent from the 3-point line and 80.2 percent from the free throw line. Those stats earned him a first-team All-Big 12 selection. Morris led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio, and had been among the nation’s leader in that category in all four years with the Cyclones.

2017-18 Outlook: Morris began his NBA journey playing the most difficult position on the court with the Nuggets during summer league—point guard. The Nuggets drafted him in the second round with the 51st pick overall of the 2017 NBA Draft. In Las Vegas, Morris averaged 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and led the team with 4.3 assists per game. Morris added 1.3 steals.

He’ll get the chance to develop this season in both the NBA and the G-League, as the Nuggets signed him to a two-way contract in the summer. He is a speedy player with a high basketball IQ, so getting comfortable executing an offense and running a team shouldn’t take very long at all for Morris, who looks to have a bright future.

Bold Prediction: When his NBA stats and G-League stats are combined, Morris will have a near 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, proving what he accomplished in college was no fluke.