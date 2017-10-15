Nuggets 2017-18 Player Preview: Trey Lyles

Last Season: Trey Lyles spent the 2016-17 season with the Utah Jazz, averaging 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 71 games (four starts). He shot 36.1 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from the 3-point line. Lyles made 72.2 percent of his shots from the free throw line.

Outlook: The Nuggets acquired Lyles in a trade with the Utah Jazz during the 2017 NBA Draft. He is a player they liked when he came out of Kentucky in 2015, even having him in for a pre-draft workout. Lyles profiles as a capable scorer, who can stretch defenses out to the 3-point line. The 6-foot-10 power forward is in the mix to earn significant playing time at the position, and is already somewhat familiar with many of his teammates from facing them multiple times a season with the division rival Jazz. He’ll look to show consistency in shooting from the arc and diversification in his overall offensive game.

Bold Prediction: Lyles earns ample playing time and doubles his scoring average from a year ago.