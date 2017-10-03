Nuggets Announce Legends Celebration on Opening Night as Part of 50th Anniversary

The Denver Nuggets are pleased to announce a special Legends Celebration to occur during the team’s home opening game on October 21 when they host the Sacramento Kings.

The Legends Celebration will feature all five players whose numbers are retired by the organization: Byron Beck #40, David Thompson #33, Dan Issel #44, Alex English #2 and Dikembe Mutombo #55. In addition, the team will honor former head coach Doug Moe whose 432 career wins with the Nuggets are memorialized with a banner in Pepsi Center’s rafters.

“We are thrilled to start our 50th Anniversary Season by celebrating the legends that helped shape this franchise. To have all six of these incredible individuals under one roof for the first time is sure to make for a memorable and historic evening for our fans and season ticket members,” said Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly.

Byron Beck was the first player to have his number retired by the team. He was one of only six players to play in all nine seasons of the ABA and was a two-time All-Star. He retired in 1977 with 8,603 career ABA/NBA points and 5,261 career rebounds.

David Thompson is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and five-time NBA and ABA All-Star. “The Skywalker” led the Nuggets to the 1978 Western Conference Finals and his 73 points during the final game of that regular season still stand tied for the fourth highest in NBA history.

Dan Issel is a seven-time NBA and ABA All-Star and member of the Basketball Hall of Fame. He played 10 seasons for the Nuggets and served another six as head coach. He is the Nuggets all-time career leader in rebounds and is second all-time in points and games played.

Alex English is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and scored more points than any NBA player during the 1980s. English played 11 seasons for the Nuggets and appeared in the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons. The eight-time NBA All-Star is the Nuggets’ all-time leader in points, assists, games played and minutes played.

Dikembe Mutombo played five of his 18-year Hall of Fame career with the Nuggets. In 1995, he became the first Nugget to win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award. He remains the Nuggets all-time leader in blocked shots, blocks per game and rebounds per game. Mutombo went on to win four NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards during his career and is 2nd all-time in blocked shots for the NBA.

Doug Moe coached the Denver Nuggets from 1980 to 1990. During his tenure he compiled a 432-357 record and led the team to nine straight playoff appearances. Known for his “run-and-gun” offense, Moe’s 1981-82 team remains the highest scoring team in NBA history at 126.5 points per game. Moe is the Nuggets all-time leader in wins as a head coach with 432.

The evening’s festivities will include an extended halftime ceremony including all six featured guests, and additional promotional and fan engagement opportunities both pre and post-game.

The Legends Celebration will be the first of a series of events commemorating the Nuggets’ 50th Anniversary Season. The team will look to highlight its history and celebrate 50 years of Mile High Basketball in the city of Denver.

The Denver Nuggets 50th Anniversary Season is presented by Western Union and KeyBank.

Tickets to Nuggets Opening Night are available for purchase here. The game will be broadcasted live on Altitude Sports and Altitude AM 950.