Kroenke Family Donates $1 Million to Red Cross

Stan, Ann, Whitney and Josh Kroenke - on behalf of their sports organizations and business entities - are donating $1 million to Red Cross relief efforts in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

“Our family’s thoughts are with all those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said Ann Walton Kroenke.

The Red Cross Disaster Responder Program enables the organization to respond immediately, meeting the needs of individuals and families affected by disaster.

“The Red Cross is working around the clock in extremely challenging conditions in Texas to help people impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” said Gail McGovern, president and CEO at the American Red Cross. “We couldn’t do it without the generosity of our amazing donors – such as the Kroenke Family. With their support the Red Cross can be there when disaster strikes to respond with shelter, food and the necessary supplies to ensure people are cared for, and to help during the recovery process. We’re extremely grateful for their support.”

