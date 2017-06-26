Jamal Murray Named to All-Rookie Second Team
Posted: Jun 26, 2017
- Google Plus
The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been named to the All-Rookie Second Team.
Murray, 6-4, 207, appeared in all 82 games (nine starts) in his rookie campaign, averaging 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21.5 minutes per game. He scored 20+ points on seven occasions and registered one point/assist double-double.
The native of Kitchener, Canada was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November after averaging 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He was also named MVP of the 2017 BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge after posting a game-high 36 points (9-14 3FG) and a game-high 11 assists in a 150-141 Team World victory.
The 20-year-old guard finished the season ranked sixth among all rookies in scoring, ninth in assists, 10th in minutes per game and 11th in three-point field goal percentage. He made the second most three-pointers of any first-year player (115) and was one of just three rookies to appear in all 82 games.
Murray was drafted by Denver with the 7th overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft after spending one season at the University of Kentucky. He is the eighth Nugget in franchise history to be named to the All-Rookie Second Team.
Jamal Murray: All-Rookie Second Team
June 26, 2017
DENVER, CO - APRIL 9: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 9, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 5: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against the Houston Rockets on April 5, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
DENVER, CO - APRIL 7: Gary Harris #14 and Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets are seen during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 7, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 12: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets goes for a dunk during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 12, 2017 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK.
DENVER, CO - APRIL 7:Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets goes up for a dunk against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 7, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
)DALLAS, TX - APRIL 11: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the game on April 11, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
DENVER, CO - APRIL 7:Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 7, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 4: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 4, 2017 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
DENVER, CO - MARCH 16: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets dunks against the LA Clippers during the game on March 16, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - MARCH 16: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shoots a lay up against the LA Clippers during the game on March 16, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - MARCH 16: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against Chris Paul #3 of the LA Clippers during the game on March 16, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 20: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets goes up for a shot during a game against the Houston Rockets on March 20, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
DENVER, CO - MARCH 22: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 22, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - MARCH 26: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets goes up for a lay up against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 26, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
MIAMI, FL - APRIL 2: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against the Miami Heat on April 2, 2017 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.
SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 11: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets dunks against the Sacramento Kings on March 11, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 31:Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on March 31, 2017 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
DENVER, CO - MARCH 13: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets gets ready in the locker room before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 13, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - MARCH 13: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets goes up for a dunk during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 13, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - MARCH 10: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shoots a lay up against the Boston Celtics on March 10, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 11: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets goes up for the shot against the Sacramento Kings on March 11, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 11: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball up the court against the Sacramento Kings on March 11, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 11: Jamal Murray #27 and Danilo Gallinari #8 of the Denver Nuggets celebrate against the Sacramento Kings on March 11, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
DENVER, CO - MARCH 4: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets gets introduced before the game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 4, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 26: Gary Harris #14 and Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets stand on the court during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 26, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - MARCH 4: The sneakers of Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets are seen during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 4, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - MARCH 8: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets goes for a lay up against the Washington Wizards during the game on March 8, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 24: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets and Head Coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets go over a play before the game against the Brooklyn Nets on February 24, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 26: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets works strength and conditioning before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 26, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
SACRAMENTO, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on February 23, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 17: Malik Beasley #25 of the Denver Nuggets and Jamal Murray #27 of the World Team during the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge as part of 2017 All-Star Weekend at the Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 17: Jamal Murray #27 and Nikola Jokic #15 of the World Team talk after the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge as part of 2017 All-Star Weekend at the Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 17: Jamal Murray #27 of the World Team receives the MVP trophy after defeating the USA Team during the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge as part of 2017 All-Star Weekend at the Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 17: Jamal Murray #27 of the World Team is honored as the MVP of the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge as part of 2017 All-Star Weekend at the Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against the New York Knicks on February 10, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 17: Jamal Murray #27 of the World Team celebrates during the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge against the USA Team as part of 2017 All-Star Weekend at the Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 24: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against the Utah Jazz on January 24, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 28: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on January 28, 2017 at U.S. Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 3: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ballagainst the Milwaukee Bucks on February 3, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 3: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 3, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 24: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz on January 24, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 15: Emmanuel Mudiay #0 and Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets are seen during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 15, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shoots during practice as part of 2017 NBA London Global Games at the Citysport on January 11, 2017 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shoots against the Indiana Pacers as part of 2017 NBA London Global Games at the O2 Arena on January 12, 2017 in London, England.
SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 19: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets goes up for a dunk during a game against the San Antonio Spurs on January 19, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 19: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets prepares for the game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 19, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 17: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets is presented with the KIA Sports Performance Awards Rookie of the Month before the game against the New York Knicks on December 17, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 15: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets enters the court before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 15, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 30: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets is seen against the Miami Heat on November 30, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 5: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 5, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 30: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against the Miami Heat on November 30, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 20: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets is seen during the game against the Utah Jazz on November 20, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.