Jamal Murray Named to All-Rookie Second Team

The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

Murray, 6-4, 207, appeared in all 82 games (nine starts) in his rookie campaign, averaging 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21.5 minutes per game. He scored 20+ points on seven occasions and registered one point/assist double-double.

The native of Kitchener, Canada was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November after averaging 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He was also named MVP of the 2017 BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge after posting a game-high 36 points (9-14 3FG) and a game-high 11 assists in a 150-141 Team World victory.

The 20-year-old guard finished the season ranked sixth among all rookies in scoring, ninth in assists, 10th in minutes per game and 11th in three-point field goal percentage. He made the second most three-pointers of any first-year player (115) and was one of just three rookies to appear in all 82 games.

Murray was drafted by Denver with the 7th overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft after spending one season at the University of Kentucky. He is the eighth Nugget in franchise history to be named to the All-Rookie Second Team.