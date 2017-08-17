Inaugural Slam Dunk Against Lupus Event Hosted by Kenneth Faried Fast Break Its Way to Denver

The Lupus Research Alliance, the world’s largest private funder of innovative lupus research, is partnering with Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried for the inaugural Slam Dunk Against Lupus (SDAL) event Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. MDT, at the University of Denver’s Magness Arena inside the Ritchie Center.

Click here to purchase tickets: http://lupusresearch.org/slamdunkagainstlupus.

Faried, whose mother suffers from lupus, will host the event with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Lupus Research Alliance to help fund scientific discoveries to better treat, prevent and cure lupus. Lupus is a challenging autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks instead of protects the body’s own tissues and organs.

Ticket holders will join Faried, other professional athletes and celebrities for an afternoon filled with sports, entertainment, prizes, philanthropy, and fun, with 100% of proceeds going to Lupus research.

Tickets are on sale now! Click here to purchase tickets: http://lupusresearch.org/slamdunkagainstlupus.

Events will include:

Kids slam dunk contest (ages 10-18; three different groupings) with NBA players serving as judges

Performance by Denver Nuggets Elevation Dunk Squad & Drumline

Half-court shooting contest for a grand prize

Nuggets mascot Rocky and other interactive entertainment

Drawings throughout the day for special prizes and unique, fun activities

Three-point shooting contests with students, corporate sponsors, NBA players and other invited celebrities

“The Lupus Research Alliance is thrilled to partner with Kenneth Faried and the local community to bring this exciting event to Denver, a sports-centered city that cares deeply about the health of its citizens, including the thousands with lupus,” noted Kenneth M. Farber, Lupus Research Alliance CEO and President.

“The day promises to raise funds for research and education about a disease that is difficult to diagnose and in urgent need of better treatment options. Slam Dunk Against Lupus will be a fun way for participants to combine their passion for sports and philanthropy.”

About Lupus

Lupus is a chronic, complex autoimmune disease affecting millions worldwide. In lupus, the immune system, which is designed to protect against infection, creates antibodies that attack the body’s own tissues and organs. Virtually any part of the body can be affected including the kidneys, brain, heart, lungs, blood, skin, or joints. More than 90% of the people who live with lupus are women, and are diagnosed most often during the childbearing years between 15-45. Lupus is a disease that discriminates; women of color are at particular risk.

About Lupus Research Alliance

The Lupus Research Alliance is transforming the lives of people affected with lupus by financing the most innovative lupus research in the world. The organization’s stringent peer review grant process fosters diverse scientific talent who are driving discovery toward better diagnostics, improved treatments and ultimately a cure for lupus. Because the Lupus Research Alliance’s Board of Directors fund all administrative and fundraising costs, 100% of all donations goes to support lupus research programs.

SLAM DUNK AGAINST LUPUS

HOSTS:

Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried and Lupus Research Alliance

WHAT:

An exciting family event filled with sports, pro-athletes, entertainment, prizes, philanthropy, and fun, with 100% of proceeds going to lupus research

DATE/TIME:

Saturday, Sept. 23 (11 a.m.-3 p.m. MDT)

WHERE:

Magness Arena at the University of Denver’s Ritchie Center 2250 E. Jewell Ave.

Denver, CO 80210

PRICE:

Premium Reserved: $35 Reserved seating for those wanting specific seats for the event

General Admission: $25 Non-reserved seating tickets for those attending event

Students $20 Lower priced tickets for students, special groups, seniors and military

(children under the age of 10 receive free admission)

VIP: $125 Premium reserved seating with access to the VIP Lounge including food and drink. Also included are opportunities to meet Faried/other professional athletes and memorabilia

Click here to purchase tickets: http://lupusresearch.org/slamdunkagainstlupus.