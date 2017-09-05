Juancho Hernangomez Gaining Valuable Experience in EuroBasket '17

Spain is undefeated through their first four games of EuroBasket ’17, thanks in large part to Juancho Hernangomez. Hernangomez was tasked with guarding one of Croatia’s top players, Bojan Bogdanovic, earlier today and came up big with a clutch block to seal the victory for Spain.

“He’s in high level games, playing good minutes. I’m very happy for him because I get to be with him in Denver and here,” Nuggets and Team Spain assistant coach Jordi Fernandez had to say of Hernangomez.

Juancho came into today’s game off an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double against Team Romania a game prior and second on the team in points-per-game, behind only Pau Gasol, with 11.8.

“The experience for Juancho to be in the round of 16 is great and will come back with him to Denver.”

Spain has secured the top spot in Group C with one game to play before the playoff stage. “We’ll most likely play Turkey, the home team, and that’ll be good for us because it’ll force us to bring our A-game,” said Fernandez

Spain’s next match-up comes with Hungary on Thursday, September 7 at 8:15AM MT.