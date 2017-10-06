Nuggets 2017-18 Player Preview: Gary Harris

Last Season: Gary Harris shook off considerable missed time due to early injuries to put together his best statistical season, averaging career highs in points (14.9), rebounds (3.1) and assists (2.9). He nearly averaged a career high in steals (1.2) as well. Harris finished in the NBA’s top 10 in 3-point percentage (42.0), and shot a career-high 50.2 percent from the field overall. Harris hit 77.6 percent from the free throw line.

2017-18 Outlook: In each of his first three seasons, Harris put up improved numbers in points, rebounds, assists, field goal percentage, field goals made, 3-point percentage and 3-pointers made. With Harris’s unflinching work ethic, there is no reason to believe he can’t have an even better season in 2017-18. Last season, he firmly entrenched himself as the starting shooting guard. This season, he’ll be expected to be an even bigger part of the offense with the departure of Danilo Gallinari’s near 20 points per game.

Harris also provided big defensive moments when the Nuggets needed them most, and continues to profile as one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA. Harris’s biggest challenge may just be to play at least 70 games. He’s only done that once, although after missing 20 of the first 25 games with injuries last season, Harris did play in 52 of the final 57 games.

Bold Prediction: Gary Harris will average near 20 points per game and be named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.