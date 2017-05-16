Gary Harris to be on Stage as Nuggets Hope Luck is on their Side in Draft Lottery

The Nuggets once again hope lady luck is on their side when the NBA conducts its annual Draft Lottery on Tuesday night in New York.

Given the fact the Nuggets almost made the playoffs and have the second-best record in the lottery, those odds aren’t great – just a 2.18 percent chance of landing any spot in the top three – but it is a chance. And it isn’t unprecedented. In inverse order, the Nuggets own the No. 13 selection. That spot has never moved up to the No. 1 spot, but has moved to No. 3 once, in 1999.

Shooting guard Gary Harris will be on stage representing the Nuggets when the picks are revealed. General manager Tim Connelly will also be there.

Broken down, the Nuggets have an 0.60 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick, an 0.71 percent chance of getting the No. 2 pick and an 0.87 percent chance of getting the No. 3 pick.

The Nuggets are battling against their own history, which has never seen them move up from their pre-lottery spot. Five times, the Nuggets have had no movement, which included last year, although the Nuggets had the right to swap picks with the Knicks. They did that, and moved from No. 9 to No. 7.

In all, the Nuggets have three picks in the upcoming draft. The first is wherever they land in the lottery. The others are Nos. 49 and 51 in the second round.

The Nuggets have selected at No. 13 before. That was in 1994 and the Nuggets took point guard Jalen Rose out of Michigan.

Overall, the best odds of winning the lottery go to the Boston Celtics, who own the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick. The Phoenix Suns and L.A. Lakers are the other two teams going into the Draft Lottery among the top three. If the Lakers drop out of the top three, that pick goes to Philadelphia.