Gary Harris Joins Altitude 950 After Signing an Extension

Gary Harris joined Nate Kreckman following the signing of his contract extension to discuss the Nuggets' new look, his role on the court, and the addition of Paul Millsap.

On his increased role with the Nuggets, Harris said, “I’ll do whatever I have to do to help this team win,” and, “everything we do is working towards the playoffs.”

On the new look and Millsap's addition, Harris added, “I feel like it’s not going to change much, this is the way we play. Paul does it perfectly…he does it all.”

