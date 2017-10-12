Nuggets Sign Gary Harris to Contract Extension

The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Gary Harris to a contract extension, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Harris, 23, had the most productive year of his young career last season, averaging 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.25 steals per game in 57 contests (56 starts). He also shot .502 from the field and .420 (107-255 3FG) from beyond the arc in 2016-17, ranking eighth in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage and first among all shooting guards in field goal percentage.

Additionally, out of the 155 NBA players that made at least 60 three-pointers this past season, Harris was one of just two that shot over 50% from the field and 40% from long range. He became just the second Nugget in team history to accomplish this feat as well.

The Fishers, Indiana native was acquired by the Nuggets in a draft-night trade after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 19th pick of the 2014 NBA Draft. He has appeared in 188 career games (138 starts) over three seasons with Denver, averaging 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.10 steals in 26.3 minutes per game. Harris has improved his points per game, rebounds per game, assists per game, field goal percentage and three-point shooting percentage in each of his first three seasons.