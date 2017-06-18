Malik Beasley's NBA Journey Made Possible with His Father's Support

Before Malik was born, basketball was already a part of his family’s life. His father, Michael Beasley, was playing professional ball overseas in Chile, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Malik can still recall the old newspaper clippings with stories in Spanish detailing some of his dad’s best games.

“He has these newspapers from his time playing. They’re old and covered in coffee stains. I couldn’t ever read them because they were in Spanish, but I would just say, ‘wow, that could be me.’”

By the age of two, Malik already have a basketball in his hand.

“My first word was ‘basket.’”

His dad put Malik into an organization basketball YMCA program where Malik began to learn how to play the game. From then now, Malik and his father began to put in the work.

“Once I decided I loved the game, it was time to get to work.”

From early morning workouts to practices to games, Michael Beasley was along to help support Malik.

“At first those early mornings, I didn’t really like it. At 6AM, I didn’t want to get up. But then, when I realized I really could make it to the NBA, it was my dad who I had to wake up instead of me.”

Those long hours of work paid off when Malik was recruited to play in college. Facing a number of offers, Malik turned to his dad and family to help make the decision.

“He didn’t know growing up, he didn’t know that you should go to the college that helps could help you with your education and play basketball. So he helped me make the decision to go to Florida State.”

And after one year at Florida State, the NBA came calling. Declaring for the Draft would mean leaving school, but Malik and his dad saw the importance in finishing his degree.

“You never know when basketball is going to end. So to myself, my dad and my mom, it was no question I would keep going to school and finish.”

With the support of his family, Malik declared for the Draft.

“One of my best memories with my dad was getting drafted… In one of the moments after the Draft, we just sat down and looked at each other, like, ‘Man, we did it.’”

To help support Malik through rookie season, his dad moved from his home in Atlanta to Denver to be close to his son. Here, Michael has been able to lend his calm demeanor and wisdom to his son through a new journey, and of course remind Malik to finish his homework.

