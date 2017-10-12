Nuggets 2017-18 Player Preview: Kenneth Faried

Last season: Production-wise, Kenneth Faried made the most of his minutes with averages of 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 21.2 minutes of action per game. Per 36 minutes, those numbers were 16.3 points and 12.8 rebounds with 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks. Faried shot 54.8 percent from the field and a career-high 69.3 percent from the free throw line.

2017-18 Outlook: Kenneth Faried will bring his signature energy and ferocity as a full-time reserve this season, a role he dabbled in a bit last season as well and had success. Faried remains one of the NBA’s most devastating forces on the offensive glass, and he’ll be counted on again to help the Nuggets secure added possessions from missed shots. He runs the court well and finishes with fury at the rim. Faried has always been the kind of player that can get 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game and not have had a single play run for him. On a team that is stocked at power forward, expect Faried to continue to play a large role.

Bold Prediction: Faried will average 4.0 offensive rebounds per game, and rank in the NBA’s top three in the category. He’ll also shoot career highs from the free throw line and the field.