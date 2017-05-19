Kenneth Faried in India: Day One

Kenneth Faried is visiting India to support the continued growth of basketball in the country and celebrate the NBA Playoffs with fans. Faried lefted for the trip on Wednesday to travel first to New Delhi, India.

He posted this Instagram to kick off the trip:

I'm thinking Curry! But I ain't talking Steph though! A post shared by Kenneth Faried (@kennethfaried35) on May 17, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Once arriving, the Manimal first stopped to visit the Taj Mahal.

Saw 1 of the 7 wonders of the world today @TajMahal thanks to @NBAIndia. It's an amazing symbol of love & culture all in one crown palace! — Kenneth Faried (@KennethFaried35) May 18, 2017

Faried also met a few fans to learn about India's culture.

Check back on Nuggets.com to follow Faried's trip.