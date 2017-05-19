Kenneth Faried in India: Day One

Posted: May 19, 2017

Kenneth Faried is visiting India to support the continued growth of basketball in the country and celebrate the NBA Playoffs with fans. Faried lefted for the trip on Wednesday to travel first to New Delhi, India.

He posted this Instagram to kick off the trip:

I'm thinking Curry! But I ain't talking Steph though!

A post shared by Kenneth Faried (@kennethfaried35) on

Once arriving, the Manimal first stopped to visit the Taj Mahal.

Faried also met a few fans to learn about India's culture.

Check back on Nuggets.com to follow Faried's trip.

Tags
Nuggets, International

Related Content

Nuggets

International