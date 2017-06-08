Emmanuel Mudiay's Former High School Teammate, Terrance Ferguson, Works Out with Nuggets

Terrance Ferguson could feel right at home on the UCHealth Practice Court at the Pepsi Center on Thursday. He’d never been there before, but is very good friends with a player who is: Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay.

“We were high school teammates,” Ferguson said, smiling. “We lived right around the corner from each other.”

Ferguson is a potential first-round prospect, and one of six players the Nuggets had in for their latest pre-draft workout. Also in were North Carolina forward Isaiah Hicks, Duke teammates Amile Jefferson and Matt Jones, Connecticut center Amida Brimah and Lithuanian center Laurynas Birutis. It was one of the most competitive workouts the Nuggets have hosted during this cycle, and Hicks was appreciative of it.

“It was one of the best groups (I’ve been a part of),” Hicks said. “There was a lot of energy, a lot of effort. We were just out here competing. Everybody was getting after it defensively. Everybody was talking, everybody was moving.”

Ferguson, a 6-7 guard, soaked it all in. In high school he attended Prime Prep Academy with Mudiay and followed a similar path back to the draft. Like Mudiay, instead of playing in college, Ferguson played in Australia for the Adelaide 36ers. Now, he’s prepping for the draft.

“I talked to (Mudiay) before I even went to Australia,” Ferguson said. “He was like, ‘You’re in a better position than I was.’ I saw his success, how successful he was, and said ‘Why don’t I take this route?’ He did it. I was up for doing it also.”

Ferguson’s athleticism stands out. He stresses that he’s a “lockdown defender and a great teammate.” He hopes to impress enough decision-makers that he’ll hear his name called during the June 22nd NBA Draft.

And if he does?

“I’m probably going to cry, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “I’m going to be crying that night. I can’t hold anything back that night.”

Meanwhile, Hicks’ Nuggets workout was his sixth – with six more to go.

“I’m an athletic player; I think a lot of people know that,” said Hicks, whose Tar Heels won the national title. “Now, I’m (working) on my midrange, my pick-and-pop game. I do what I can on defense and let my offense flow.”

