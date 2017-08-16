Nuggets Skyline Drumline Camp

The Denver Nuggets Game Presentation Department is looking for Talented and energetic drummers to join the Skyline Drumline. Ideal candidates possess the ability to perform as musicians with high degree of showmanship.

TO SIGN UP PLEASE EMAIL Nuggets.Entertaiment@teamKSE.com

The Skyline Drumline’s mission is to engage and entertain Nuggets fans through offensive and defensive beats, pre-and postgame around Pepsi center, and as featured entertainers during the game. In addition, the skyline Drumline will be called upon to perform at Nuggets sponsored events in the community.

Please arrive an hour before the clinic start time to ensure you will have plenty of time for us to process your information for the clinic. Skyline Drumline camp will be held at Pepsi Center, Saturday, August 19th at 3pm.

Requirements for Camp:

Must be 18 years of age or older.

Must be able to sight read music for your instrument.

Must have high energy and a desire to perform in front of large groups.

Must have some Drumline experience (high school, College, or Drum corps).

Must have reliable means of transportation.

