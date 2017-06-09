Nuggets Continue Trend of Working Out Shot Blockers with Texas’ Allen and Creighton’s Patton

The big men on the near court were attention-grabbers. Texas’ Jarrett Allen and Creighton’s Justin Patton were being put through shooting drills near the end of the Nuggets Friday morning pre-draft workout, but it is their defense that will get each into the NBA.

And that’s precisely what the Nuggets wanted to see up-close.

The Nuggets were 27th in the NBA in blocked shots last season, averaging just 3.9 per game. With that as the backdrop, there is a growing theme with many of the players they’ve brought in for workouts in the last couple of weeks – they are shot blockers.

On Friday, the Nuggets had three more players that can swat shots away with the best of them: Patton, Allen, and to a slightly lesser degree UCLA forward T.J. Leaf. They are added to a growing list of rim protectors, which included Wake Forest’s John Collins, Connecticut’s Amdia Brimah and Rhode Island’s Hassan Martin, who have been worked out by the Nuggets.

No matter how much improvement Nuggets center Nikola Jokić makes in his ability to block shots, eventually the team wants to have someone next to him in the front court that profiles as a rim protector.

Allen, a 6-10 center, blocked some shots, 1.5 per game at Texas, and altered a ton of others, anchoring the Longhorns defense.

“Right now I would define myself as defense,” Allen said. “The offense is going to come sooner or later.”

Asked what makes a good shot blocker, Allen said “not only blocking shots, but being able to alter the shot when guards, or anybody, goes into the lane.”

Meanwhile, Patton averaged 1.4 blocks in 25.3 minutes per game for Creighton. Expanded over 40 minutes, Patton blocks average jumps to 2.3. Friday was his first time on the UCHealth Practice Court, but it was not Patton’s first encounter with the Nuggets. The Nuggets held their last training camp at Creighton, and the big man was a regular watching practices.

“I watched all of them,” he said. “This is high-level basketball. They’re making high level plays every single trip down the floor. So, it was amazing watching them come in, and as our season was coming in, just taking some things that they do and using it in our system. It was great watching them.”

The Nuggets held two workouts on Friday. Patton and Allen were in the first group along with Syracuse – and former Colorado State guard -- John Gillon, and North Carolina guard Nate Britt. Leaf was in the second group of four, which also featured Colorado State forward Emmanuel Omogbo, Davidson guard Jack Gibbs and North Florida guard Dallas Moore.

Leaf played alongside projected top-two pick Lonzo Ball and led UCLA in scoring at over 16 points per game. A versatile forward, Leaf can do a little bit of everything on the court, and that includes play defense. Although he’s the first to admit he’ll grow even more on that end of the court.

“I think I’m not there yet,” Leaf said. “But once I develop a little bit, which I don’t think it will take as long as people think, I’ll be able to guard multiple positions. I’m pretty athletic, and I have good length, so I think I’ll guard multiple positions and guard them well.”