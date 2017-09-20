Nuggets 2017-18 Player Preview: Torrey Craig

Last season: Torrey Craig stood out as one of the best players in the Australian NBL, playing for the Brisbane Bullets. There, he averaged 15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 48.8 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from the 3-point line and 74 percent from the free throw line. Craig was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year and the Most Improved Player. In a very successful season, he also landed on the All-NBL Second Team.

2017-18 Outlook: After three years in Australia, Craig is going to get his best chance yet to stick and stay in the NBA, after being undrafted in 2014. The Nuggets signed him to a two-way contract in July after he proved to be one of the standout performers on their summer league team. In Las Vegas, Craig averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.2 minutes per game of action, but it was his defense that opened the most eyes. Long and athletic, Craig showed he can be a consistent, tenacious defender, and the Nuggets wanted to keep him for an up-close look during the season.

Bold Prediction: Craig will play the majority of the 45 days allowed through terms of the two-way contract with the Nuggets' NBA roster.