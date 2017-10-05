Tim Connelly Fan Meet and Greet at Denver Beer Co.

The Nuggets are hosting a meet and greet and Q&A opportunity for all interested fans with President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly at Denver Beer Co. from 4:30pm-6:30pm on Friday October 6. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Tim and ask him questions about the upcoming Nuggets season. The meet and greet will take place in the Barrel Room at Denver Beer Co. (1695 Platte Street, Denver, CO 80202). The event is free and open to the public, however, space is limited and will be available at a first come first serve basis. The first 25 fans to arrive will receive a pair of tickets to the Nuggets preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Who will be there: Tim Connelly – Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations, fans, season ticket members, Nuggets Marketing Team

When: Friday, October 6 from 430pm-630pm

Where: Denver Beer Co., Barrel Room, 1695 Platte Street, Denver, CO 80202

What: Happy hour environment, free and open to fans. Tim Connelly will have a Q&A session during the second hour of the event. No free food or alcohol will be provided by the team, but will be available for fans to purchase.