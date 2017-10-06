Tim Connelly Joins Altitude 950 to Discuss the Nuggets Hot Preseason Start and His Upcoming Q&A Happy Hour

President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly joined the Vic Lombardi Show this morning to discuss the Nuggets hot start in preseason, the point guard battle, and his hosted happy hour at Beer Denver Co. this evening.

Lombardi began the conversation by asking what's been working in preseason thus far.

"We've played well, offensively. A lot of guys have made shots. Certainly, we a see the of improvement in the young guys. They spent a lot of time in the gym this summer so it's nice to see that translate to productivity on the court."

The conversation moved to the point guard battle. Connelly noted that Murray, Mudiay, and Nelson have all been contributing in the preseason and Nelson has bounced back from an early injury in training camp.

Connelly is set to host a Q&A session this evening from 4:30 to 6:30 at Denver Beer Co. to answer questions from Nuggets fans.

The interview in its entirety can be heard above.