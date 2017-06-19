University of Colorado's Derrick White Headlines Nuggets Final Pre-Draft Workout

The biggest local name on the college scene, CU’s Derrick White, worked out for the Nuggets on Monday. Since the end of his only season at CU – and only one playing Division I basketball – White has seen his stock skyrocket.

The Legend High School product spent just one year at a major Division I program – CU – after playing the bulk of his college career at Division II University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. The First Team All-Pac-12 selection made waves, starting with a solid showing at the Portsmouth Invitational and then at the NBA Combine. During the season, White was a stat-stuffer, contributing significantly to five stat categories every night. He has shown to be a solid two-way player who was seventh in the conference in blocks and 14th in steals, White was also named to the Pac-12’s All-Defensive Team.

Tim Connelly, Nuggets president of basketball operations described White as “slippery with the ball, a guy who can play several different positions. Just a neat, neat story. It’s fun to see a local kid who came out of nowhere and now he’s on the national scene and is going to hear his name called on Thursday night.”