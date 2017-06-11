Nuggets Insider Christopher Dempsey Joins Altitude Sports Radio to Discuss Nuggets Draft, NBA Finals and More

Nuggets Insider Christopher Dempsey joined Julie and Marlowe to discuss the 2017 NBA Draft and his predictions for the Nuggets, the MVP race and the NBA Finals.

The group starts off the talk with their take on the NBA Finals thus far. After the first four games which has the series sitting at 3-1 Warriors, Dempsey gave his opinion of the competitiveness of the matchup:

If you’re a fan of star players doing star things, as the TV ratings are clearly showing through the first couple of games, then this is your series. However, if don’t want games that are decided by 15 or 20 points, then this is not for you. I think we all expected this to be a little bit more competitive.

Starting at the 3:00 minute mark, the discussion turns to the the LeBron James and Kevin Durant matchup as many news outlets around the league have claimed Durant as “the best player in the world right now” through the series. The topic then moves to LeBron James’ career in comparison to former NBA Magic Johnson’s.

As for NBA MVP, the Marlowe and Dempsey have a strong difference of opinion when it comes to this season winner. The pair dive into a dialogue about who their MVP of the season is at the 9:00 minute mark in the interview.

At the 11:00 minute mark the conversation shifts to the NBA Draft, where Julie and Marlowe ask Dempsey to give his take on what the Nuggets might possibly do with the No. 13 pick in the draft. Basing his opinion on what he’s seen from pre-draft workouts so far from the Nuggets, Dempsey offer this take:

“I’m just kind of reading the tea leaves here and basing it off of who they are bringing in. I think they are headed straight for a shot blocker. This staff has been very transparent about what their deficiencies are and then go out and getting them. Last year, they were talking a lot about shooting and they needed to add players who could knock down shots in that respect. And then they went out drafted almost all guys who could do that. And this year, when you look at the fact they were 27th in the NBA with 3.9 blocked shots per game, that is really low…. You need to get someone else in that lineup. This is very good draft for that. A lot of guys can block shots, a lot of guys are very athletic. So I think with 13 or whether they trade down or up or whatever, they will get a guy that will fit that role.”

Hear the full interview above.