Nuggets Insider Chris Dempsey Discusses Pre-Draft Workouts on Hastings and Helmer Altitude Sports Radio

Denver Nuggets Insider Chris Dempsey joined Hastings and Helmer Altitude Radio 950 to talk pre-draft workouts and Nuggets coverage.

Getting into NBA Draft talks, Hastings and Helmer asked Dempsey which players he might see as potential sleeper picks. The trio went on to discuss forwards John Collins (Wake Forest) and T.J. Leaf (UCLA).

"John Collins is a guy the Nuggets had in today. 6'10" forward out of Wake Forest. He's very, very athletic. He's a shot blocker - especially when coming over on the help side. He improved a lot from his first to second year." "I think his stock will continue to rise as he goes through these workouts. His talent and upside are things these teams are going to like."

The Nuggets currently hold the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft. Dempsey's Big Board and full pre-draft coverage can be found here.

