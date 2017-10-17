Budweiser Season Opener Watch Party

Join us at the Celtic on Market on Wednesday, October 18 for the official Denver Nuggets watch party presented by Budweiser. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on your Nuggets as they take on the Utah Jazz in their first road game of the season. Meet SuperMascot Rocky and the Denver Nuggets Dancers and have a chance to win tickets, Nuggets gear, autographed merchandise and more. Party festivities will start at 6:00PM and the game will tip-off at 7:00PM. Members of the Denver Stiffs blog community will also be in attendance as part of their Stiffs’ Night Out promotion. The Celtic on Market is the place to watch this Wednesday’s Nuggets game!

Celtic on Market

1400 Market St, Denver, CO 80202

(303) 484-1066