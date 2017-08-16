Calvin Booth Named Assistant General Manager

The Denver Nuggets have named Calvin Booth their Assistant General Manager, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Booth, 41, joins the Nuggets after spending the past four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, most recently serving as the Director of Pro Personnel. Prior to his promotion last season, Booth was a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2012-13 season before transitioning to the same position in Minnesota for the start of the 2013-14 season. While in Minnesota Booth continued his rise as a basketball executive as he worked his way from a scout, to the Director of Player Programs and then to the Director of Player Personnel.

Before beginning his front office career, Booth played for seven different teams over a 10-year career in the NBA. He appeared in 366 games (83 starts), averaging 3.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.00 blocks per game. The Reynoldsburg, OH native was drafted by the Washington Wizards in the second round (35th overall) of the 1999 NBA Draft after playing four years at Penn State University.

Booth and Connelly are no strangers, having worked together on two separate occasions with the Washington Wizards and also later with the New Orleans Pelicans. Booth had two separate stints as a player with the Wizards, first bet ween 1999-01 while Connelly was a scout and again from 2005-07 while Connelly was the Director of Pro Personnel. Most recently the pair came together in the Pelicans front office where Booth was a scout during the 2012-13 season and Tim Connelly was finishing his last year as New Orleans’ Assistant General Manager before being hired as the Nuggets General Manager and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.