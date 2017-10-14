Nuggets 2017-18 Player Preview: Darrell Arthur

Last season: Darrell Arthur fought through injuries and rehab to average 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 41 games. Arthur shot 44.2 percent from the field, a career-high 45.3 percent from the 3-point line, and a career-high 86.4 percent from the free throw line.

2017-18 Outlook: First and foremost, Darrell Arthur had a rehab-free summer, which allowed him to work on his strength and conditioning and his on-court game rather than just getting healthy. That will allow him to – literally – hit the ground running this training camp and preseason with no complications. In the last couple of seasons, Arthur has evolved to become one of the best overall shooters on the basketball team, especially from the 3-point line where he made nearly a 1.5 treys per game in 2016-17. Arthur has always been an integral part of the Nuggets’ defense, and is likely to continue to be this season with the reserve units. Arthur’s value stretches from stretching the floor on offense, to anchoring the Nuggets defense, to providing veteran leadership in the locker room.

Bold Prediction: Arthur will play in at least 75 games this season, and will log enough court time to rank among the NBA’s top 15 in 3-point percentage.