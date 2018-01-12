We Love the (Nuggets) 80s: Danny Schayes

On Dec. 18, 2014, the basketball website SheridanHoops.com published as thorough an analysis of the college one-and-done rule as has ever been written. It came from the mind of Danny Schayes.
Brilliance was never a surprise coming from Schayes. He displayed it on a nightly basis in seven-and-a-half seasons as a center with the Nuggets from 1983-89. Schayes’ ability to step out and hit jump shots from that position was before its time. Now, it’s a requirement of the center position. Then, centers were expected to be rooted to the block.
Schayes, son of Hall of Famer Dolph Schayes, found ways to be effective from the block to the perimeter at a time when it wasn’t as celebrated.
And he was a career 80 percent free throw shooter.
In fact, Schayes still holds the Nuggets’ record for consecutive free throw makes in a game without a miss, going 18-for-18 as part of a 32-point effort in a 132-125 Nuggets win over the Houston Rockets on April 15, 1988 at McNichols Arena.
It was one game in a memorable season for Schayes. In 1987-88, Schayes averaged career highs in points (13.8), rebounds (8.2) and field goal percentage (54 percent) as the starting center for the Nuggets. And he was efficient, getting to those averages in just 26.7 minutes per game.
Those numbers got even better in the playoffs that season. Schayes averaged 16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and shot 64 percent from the field to help the Nuggets advance to the Western Conference semifinals.
Schayes, taken by Utah with the 13th pick overall in the 1981 NBA Draft, is seventh on the Nuggets all-time games played list, suiting up 536 times in a Nuggets uniform. He’s ninth in team history in blocks (470), 10th in offensive rebounds (989) and ninth in field goal percentage (51.1 percent).
PORTLAND, OR - 1986: Wayne Cooper #42 of the Denver Nuggets looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers during a game played circa 1986 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
INGLEWOOD, CA - 1987: Wayne Cooper #42 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against Mychal Thompson #43 of the Los Angeles Lakers circa 1987 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California .
ATLANTA - 1990: Wayne Cooper of the Denver Nuggets shoots against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
INGLEWOOD, CA - 1987: Wayne Cooper #42 of the Denver Nuggets shoots against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar #33 of the Los Angeles Lakers circa 1987 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California .
SACRAMENTO, CA - 1991: Mike Adams #14 of the Denver Nuggets stands on the court during a game against the Sacramento Kings circa 1991 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California.
SACRAMENTO, CA - 1991: Mike Adams #14 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during a game against the Sacramento Kings circa 1991 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California.
ATLANTA - 1990: Michael Adams #14 of the Denver Nuggets passes the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
LOS ANGELES, CA - 1987: Michael Adams #14 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Los Angeles Clippers circa 1987 at the LA Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California.
ATLANTA - 1990: Danny Schayes #34 and Michael Adams #14 of the Denver Nuggets talk against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
BOSTON, MA - 1986: Danny Schayes #34 of the Denver Nuggets shoots over Larry Bird #33 of the Boston Celtics during a game circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
BOSTON - 1986: Danny Schayes 334 of the Denver Nuggets boxes out against Robert Parish #00 of the Boston Celtics during a game played in 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
ATLANTA - 1990: Danny Schayes #34 of the Denver Nuggets boxes out against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
BOSTON - 1985: Mike Evans #5 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Quinn Buckner #28 of the Boston Celtics during a game played in 1985 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
BOSTON - 1985: Mike Evans #5 of the Denver Nuggets moves the ball up court against the Boston Celtics during a game played in 1985 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
INGLEWOOD - 1987: Michael Cooper #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers guards Mike Evans #5 of the Denver Nuggets during a game circa 1987 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California.
BOSTON, MA - 1986: Mike Evans #5 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket during a game circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
ATLANTA - 1990: Bill Hanzlik #24 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
BOSTON, MA - 1986: Bill Hanzlik #24 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during a game circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
ATLANTA - 1990: Bill Hanzlik of the Denver Nuggets sits on the court against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
INGLEWOOD, CA - CIRCA 1987: Bill Hanzlik #24 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against James Worthy #42 of the Los Angeles Lakers circa 1987 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California.
PORTLAND, OR - 1986: Calvin Natt #33 of the Denver Nuggets shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during a game played in 1986 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
BOSTON, MA - 1986: Calvin Natt #33 of the Denver Nuggets passes the ball during a game circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA - 1986: Calvin Natt #33 of the Denver Nuggets shoots during a game circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
PORTLAND, OR - 1985: Calvin Natt #33 of the Denver Nuggets rebounds against the Portland Trailblazers at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon circa 1985.
